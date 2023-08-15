Kohli's All Smiles In His 'Happy Place'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli has begun preparations for the Asia Cup 2023.

With the continental tournament set to commence in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30, Kohli has hit the gym.

The 34 year old offered a glimpse of his workout routine through an Instagram story. 'Happy Place' he captioned a picture of him in the gym.

India are set to announce their Asia Cup squad later this week and the team will look to Kohli for inspiration through the tournament.

India are pooled in Group A alongside Pakistan and Nepal, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.