Why August 15 Is Very Special For Virat

'The day holds a personal touch for me as well, being the birthday of my father.'

'The confluence of these two celebrations renders it even more special.'

Photograph: Ashley Allen/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

'Independence Day holds unparalleled importance in the annals of our nation's history. The fervor with which it is observed in India, coupled with the multitude of events surrounding it, makes it truly remarkable,' Virat Kohli told Star Sports.

'The day holds a personal touch for me as well, being the birthday of my father. The confluence of these two celebrations renders it even more special, and I hold numerous cherished memories of Independence Days gone by,' he added.

'This day instills a profound sense of pride in all Indians, reminding us of the remarkable strides our nation has taken since its liberation in 1947. It evokes a collective sentiment of pride and accomplishment.'

Virat Kohli, who was born and raised in Delhi, spoke fondly of his attachment to the day, particularly the tradition of flying kites.

'Throughout the years, we've often found ourselves engaged in cricket matches on Independence Day. Apart from on-field encounters, the off-field reminiscences of raising the national flag before stepping onto the field and the rendition of the national anthem fill us with immense pride.

'In Delhi, there's a rich tradition of flying kites on this special day. The preparation that goes into it, the anticipation of favourable winds, and the joy of flying kites with friends and family form a distinct memory in my mind.'