Anahat Singh storms into British Junior U-19 semis

Rising Indian player Anahat Singh moved into the women's semifinals of the British Junior Under-19 Open squash tournament in Birmingham.

The teenaged Indian top seed beat Egypt's Barb Sameh 11-4, 10-12, 11-9, 11-3 in the quarterfinals at the University of Birmingham. She will meet another Egyptian, Malika El Karasky (3/4), in the semifinals.

Earlier, the Delhi player defeated Malak ElMaraghy of Egypt 11-3, 11-3, 11-6 in the last-16 round and Hong Kong's Wing Kai Gladys Ho 11-1, 11-3, 11-3 in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

Anahat had a breakout 2025, achieving a career-best world ranking of 28 in what was only her second year on the Tour and downing two top-20 players during the year.

Meanwhile, Indian second seed Aryaveer Dewan entered the semifinals of the boys' Under-17 category after edging out Egypt's Yassin Kouritam in a five-game quarterfinal 9-11, 11-3, 10-12, 11-9, 12-10.