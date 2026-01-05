HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Anahat Singh storms into British Junior U-19 semis

Anahat Singh storms into British Junior U-19 semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
January 05, 2026 16:46 IST

Anahat Singh

IMAGE: Anahat Singh had a breakout 2025, achieving a career-best world ranking of 28 in what was only her second year on the Tour and downing two top-20 players during the year. Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Rising Indian player Anahat Singh moved into the women's semifinals of the British Junior Under-19 Open squash tournament in Birmingham.

The teenaged Indian top seed beat Egypt's Barb Sameh 11-4, 10-12, 11-9, 11-3 in the quarterfinals at the University of Birmingham. She will meet another Egyptian, Malika El Karasky (3/4), in the semifinals.

 

Earlier, the Delhi player defeated Malak ElMaraghy of Egypt 11-3, 11-3, 11-6 in the last-16 round and Hong Kong's Wing Kai Gladys Ho 11-1, 11-3, 11-3 in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

Anahat had a breakout 2025, achieving a career-best world ranking of 28 in what was only her second year on the Tour and downing two top-20 players during the year.

Meanwhile, Indian second seed Aryaveer Dewan entered the semifinals of the boys' Under-17 category after edging out Egypt's Yassin Kouritam in a five-game quarterfinal 9-11, 11-3, 10-12, 11-9, 12-10.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
