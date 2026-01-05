Shreyas Iyer named Mumbai captain for Vijay Hazare

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer stint as captain will not go beyond the league stage. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shreyas Iyer has been appointed captain of Mumbai for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, stepping in for Shardul Thakur, who has been ruled out of the domestic one-day tournament with an injury.

'The MCA is pleased to announce that Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the captain of the Mumbai senior men’s team for the remaining league matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy,' the association said in a statement on Monday.

However, Iyer’s stint as captain beyond the league stage will depend on clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for international duty. He has been named in India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting in Baroda on January 11.

While announcing the ODI squad, the BCCI had clarified that Iyer’s fitness would be assessed at the Centre of Excellence and that he would join the team only if cleared. According to a report, his chances of regaining full fitness are strong.

If Iyer is cleared for international duty, Mumbai will need to appoint a new captain for the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts, which begin on January 12.

'We will take a call once things are clear. Shreyas will lead the team in the remaining two league games,' MCA secretary Unmesh Khanvilkar said.

Iyer has been sidelined since undergoing surgery in Australia for a spleen injury sustained during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney last October, when he fell while attempting a catch. Tuesday’s match will mark his return to competitive cricket after more than three months.

Mumbai are currently placed second in Group C and are well positioned to advance to the next round. They face Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday (January 6) and Punjab on January 8, with both matches scheduled to be played in Jaipur.