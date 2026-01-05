HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Shreyas Iyer named Mumbai captain for Vijay Hazare

Shreyas Iyer named Mumbai captain for Vijay Hazare

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2026 14:36 IST

x

Shreyas Iyer stint as captain will not go beyond the league stage

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer stint as captain will not go beyond the league stage. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shreyas Iyer has been appointed captain of Mumbai for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, stepping in for Shardul Thakur, who has been ruled out of the domestic one-day tournament with an injury.

'The MCA is pleased to announce that Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the captain of the Mumbai senior men’s team for the remaining league matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy,' the association said in a statement on Monday.

However, Iyer’s stint as captain beyond the league stage will depend on clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for international duty. He has been named in India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting in Baroda on January 11.

 

While announcing the ODI squad, the BCCI had clarified that Iyer’s fitness would be assessed at the Centre of Excellence and that he would join the team only if cleared. According to a report, his chances of regaining full fitness are strong.

If Iyer is cleared for international duty, Mumbai will need to appoint a new captain for the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts, which begin on January 12.

'We will take a call once things are clear. Shreyas will lead the team in the remaining two league games,' MCA secretary Unmesh Khanvilkar said.

Iyer has been sidelined since undergoing surgery in Australia for a spleen injury sustained during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney last October, when he fell while attempting a catch. Tuesday’s match will mark his return to competitive cricket after more than three months.

Mumbai are currently placed second in Group C and are well positioned to advance to the next round. They face Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday (January 6) and Punjab on January 8, with both matches scheduled to be played in Jaipur.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Hardik Pandya Is India's X-Factor
Why Hardik Pandya Is India's X-Factor
'I'm not going to quit'
'I'm not going to quit'
Ready for crowd pressure: Miller eyes T20 WC challenge
Ready for crowd pressure: Miller eyes T20 WC challenge
Raza Eyes T20 WC as Zimbabwe's Road Back to Relevance
Raza Eyes T20 WC as Zimbabwe's Road Back to Relevance
PIX: Draws order of the day as Man Utd, Liverpool held
PIX: Draws order of the day as Man Utd, Liverpool held

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 3

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

VIDEOS

Fans Go Wild After Catching a Glimpse of Megastar Amitabh Bachchan!1:07

Fans Go Wild After Catching a Glimpse of Megastar Amitabh...

If Trump can, Modi should too: Owaisi wants Maduro-like capture of Masood Azhar4:39

If Trump can, Modi should too: Owaisi wants Maduro-like...

Security forces on high alert in Bhaderwah valley after fresh snowfall attracts tourists3:11

Security forces on high alert in Bhaderwah valley after...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO