Manchester United sack manager Amorim

Last updated on: January 05, 2026 16:13 IST

Manchester United

IMAGE: Manchester United are 17 points behind leaders Arsenal, and have won only one of their last five matches. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Manchester United have sacked head coach Ruben Amorim, the Premier League club said on Monday, a day after they were held to a draw by relegation-threatened Leeds United.

"With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish," the club said in a statement.

Manchester United are 17

points behind leaders Arsenal, and have won only one of their last five matches.

The decision comes a day after Amorim had bristled at questions about his job security, delivering a defiant message that he came to United as a manager with full authority and not merely a coach taking orders.

Amorim had looked downbeat on Friday when discussing potential transfers, and after Leeds draw the Portuguese coach grew visibly irritated when pressed about whether he still had the board's confidence.

The 40-year-old cut off reporters with a sharp rebuke about "selective information" before launching into an emphatic defence of his position.

 

Amorim made clear he has no intention of walking away from Old Trafford, repeatedly emphasising his managerial authority over simply coaching duties.

Source: REUTERS
