New T20 WC Schedule After Bangladesh Standoff

IMAGE: The Bangladesh Cricket Board said the national team will not travel to India for the T20 World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket Board/X

The International Cricket Council has begun work on a revised schedule for the T20 World Cup, starting on February 7, after Bangladesh formally requested that their matches be moved out of India.



'Following the request, it is learnt that the ICC, led by Chairman Jay Shah, has initiated the process of drawing up a fresh schedule,' said a report in The Indian Express newspaper.



The Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement that its national team will not travel to India for the T20 World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka.



The development follows Kolkata Knight Riders' decision to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad, following a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.



Soon after Mustafizur's release on Saturday, the BCB convened an emergency meeting, following which it formally approached the ICC seeking relocation of its matches, citing serious concerns over player safety.

The BCB said the decision was taken after assessing the prevailing situation and considering advice from the Bangladesh government.



'Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh government, the board of directors resolved that the Bangladesh national team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions,' the BCB stated.



'In light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh's matches to a venue outside India.'



Bangladesh are scheduled to play three T20 World Cup matches in Kolkata next month, against the West Indies (February 7), England (February 9) and Italy (February 14) before ending the group stage against Nepal in Mumbai on February 17.

BCB Director Khaled Mashud Pilot had questioned India's ability to ensure adequate security for the team.



'If they cannot provide security to one of our players, how will they ensure security of our entire team? That is why we will not go there to play,' he had said.