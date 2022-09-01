News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Alonso apologises to 'legend' Hamilton after Spa spat

Alonso apologises to 'legend' Hamilton after Spa spat

September 01, 2022 17:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fernando Alonso

IMAGE: Alpine's Fernando Alonso arrives ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Fernando Alonso apologised on Thursday for calling Lewis Hamilton an idiot after they collided at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix and said his heat of the moment comments were blown out of proportion.

The double world champion had also said on team radio, in a broadside heard by a global television audience, that the Mercedes driver only knew how to start and drive in first place.

 

Hamilton, a seven time world champion, is Formula One's most successful driver of all time with 103 wins -- some of his more spectacular ones coming after he fought back through the field.

Talking to reporters ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, Alpine's Alonso recognised his first lap outburst had made huge waves.

"First of all it's Lewis, he's a champion, he's a legend of our time. And then when you say something, and I'm sorry to repeat this, against a British driver there is a huge media involvement after that," he added.

"They've been saying a lot of things to Checo (Red Bull's Sergio Perez), to (Ferrari's) Carlos (Sainz), to me. They say something to a Latin driver, everything is a little bit more fun."

"When you say something to others, it's a little bit more serious. But anyway, yes I apologise. I was not thinking what I said."

Alonso said he had huge respect for Hamilton, who was his rookie team mate at McLaren in a stormy 2007 season, and had no problems with him.

"It is something that you say with the heat of the moment, but nothing that I said is true. There are facts that are completely the opposite," he added.

Alonso said he intended to apologise in person and compared his comments to something said to a team mate during a soccer match after a hard tackle.

The 41-year-old suggested he would be more guarded in future.

"I will try to be quiet always in the radio and don't be part of a show that I don't agree (with)," he said.

"All the things that are broadcast on the radio normally are a little bit spicy because the sport wants that spice into the race... I understand that.

"Unfortunately the measure you will have to take to avoid broadcasting things in the heat of the moment is to stay quiet all of the time."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Anushka, Fans Cheer 'King Kohli'
Anushka, Fans Cheer 'King Kohli'
Hong Kong's Special Gift For Kohli
Hong Kong's Special Gift For Kohli
Kohli's heartwarming gesture floors SKY
Kohli's heartwarming gesture floors SKY
Transfers: Chelsea agree deal with Barca
Transfers: Chelsea agree deal with Barca
India saw 14 cases of offences against State every day
India saw 14 cases of offences against State every day
HC to hear Batla convicts' plea against sentence
HC to hear Batla convicts' plea against sentence
Hate speech accused Tyagi says his life is in danger
Hate speech accused Tyagi says his life is in danger

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

How Tiger 'motivated' Serena to go for the kill

How Tiger 'motivated' Serena to go for the kill

PIX: Tiger, Zendaya Support Serena

PIX: Tiger, Zendaya Support Serena

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances