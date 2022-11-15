All About FIFA World Cup 2022

Here's what you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar:
When does World Cup 2022 start?
* This year's World Cup in Qatar will be held from Nov 20-Dec. 18.
* The tournament will begin with a Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on Nov. 20.
* The World Cup will start a day earlier than originally scheduled to ensure hosts Qatar play the opening match.
Which teams are taking part?
The World Cup will feature 32 teams and will begin with a group stage, with teams divided into eight groups of four.
* Group A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
* Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales
* Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
* Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
* Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
* Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
* Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
* Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
What are the venues?
* Games will take place at eight stadiums -- Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium.
* With 80,000 seats, Lusail Iconic Stadium is the largest of Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums.
* All the stadiums are located within 40 kilometres of central Doha.
What is the schedule?
* There will be a round-robin format in the group stage when each of the 32 teams play three matches each. Teams will get three points for a win and one for a draw. The final group stage match will be played on Dec. 2.
* The top two in each group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds will begin on Dec. 3 and will feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner.
When is the final?
* The final will take place on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.