FIFA World Cup 2022: The Venues

Eight stadiums in Doha will host 64 matches at the World Cup and the unique nature of the tournament, which is being held in one location, allows fans to attend more than one game a day, with the venues a maximum of one hour's drive from each other.

A look at the stadiums which will host the November 20-December 18 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



LUSAIL STADIUM





Capacity: 80,000



Location: 15km north of central Doha



Lusail Stadium is the largest venue for the tournament and will host the World Cup final on Dec. 18.



It is accessible by a metro line (Lusail QNB Metro Station, red line) and will host matches in all rounds of the competition.



Matches:



Nov. 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia



Nov. 24: Brazil vs Serbia



Nov. 26: Argentina vs Mexico



Nov. 28: Portugal vs Uruguay



Nov. 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico



Dec. 2: Cameroon vs Brazil



Dec. 6: Last-16 game



Dec. 9: Quarter-final



Dec. 13: First semi-final



Dec. 18: Final



AL BAYT STADIUM





Capacity: 60,000



Location: 40km north of Doha



Named and designed after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf, the Al Bayt Stadium is the farthest venue from central Doha but also one of the biggest and has a retractable roof.



Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador.



The hosts say that after the World Cup, its upper tier of modular seating will be removed and given to developing countries.



Matches:



Nov. 20: Qatar v Ecuador



Nov. 23: Morocco v Croatia



Nov. 25: England v United States



Nov. 27: Spain v Germany



Nov. 29: Netherlands v Qatar



Dec. 1: Costa Rica v Germany



Dec. 4: Last-16 game



Dec. 10: Quarter-final



Dec. 14: Second semi-final



EDUCATION CITY STADIUM





Capacity: 40,000



Location: Doha



Inaugurated in 2020, the venue has already hosted the Club World Cup where Bayern Munich won the title in February 2021.



The venue is a stone's throw away from the metro line (Education City Station, Green Line) and will be in use until the quarter-finals.



Matches:



Nov. 22: Denmark v Tunisia



Nov. 24: Uruguay v South Korea



Nov. 26: Poland v Saudi Arabia



Nov. 28: South Korea v Ghana



Nov. 30: Tunisia v France



Dec. 2: South Korea v Portugal



Dec. 6: Last-16 game



Dec. 9: Quarter-final



STADIUM 974





Capacity: 40,000



Location: 5km from the airport



This temporary stadium is situated near the seafront corniche and is uniquely designed with 974 shipping containers (the number is also the international dialling code of Qatar).



The stadium is located near the Ras Bu Abboud Metro Station (Gold line).



Matches:



Nov. 22: Mexico v Poland



Nov. 24: Portugal v Ghana



Nov. 26: France v Denmark



Nov. 28: Brazil v Switzerland



Nov. 30: Poland v Argentina



Dec. 2: Serbia v Switzerland



Dec. 5: Last-16 game



KHALIFA INTERNATIONAL STADIUM





Capacity: 40,000



Location: 11km from central Doha



The oldest stadium on Doha, the Khalifia International Stadium was built in 1976 for the Asian Games and has since been renovated and reopened in 2017.



It has hosted the FIFA Club World Cup and the 2011 Asian Cup, with the final being played in front of over 37,000 fans.



The venue is situated near the Sports City Metro station (Gold line) and will host the match for third place.



Matches:



Nov. 21: England v Iran



Nov. 23: Germany v Japan



Nov. 25: Netherlands v Ecuador



Nov. 27: Croatia v Canada



Nov. 29: Ecuador v Senegal



Dec. 1: Japan v Spain



Dec. 3: Last-16 game



Dec. 17: Third-place game



AHMAD BIN ALI STADIUM





Capacity: 40,000



Location: Al Rayyan, 20km west of Doha



Inaugurated in December 2020, it hosted the final of the Amir Cup - Qatar's domestic cup - and Club World Cup games.



Nearly half of the seats will be dismantled and given to football projects outside Qatar.



The venue is located near the Al Riffa Metro Station (Green line).



Matches:



Nov. 21: United States v Wales



Nov. 23: Belgium v Canada



Nov. 25: Wales v Iran



Nov. 27: Japan v Costa Rica



Nov. 29: Wales v England



Dec. 1: Croatia v Belgium



Dec. 3: Last-16 game



AL THUMAMA STADIUM





Capacity: 40,000



Location: 10km south of Doha, 15-minute drive from Hamad International Airport.



The circular design of the stadium is inspired by the 'gahfiya' -- the traditional woven cap worn by boys and men in the Middle East.



This stadium's capacity will also be reduced to 20,000 after the World Cup.



Matches:



Nov. 21: Senegal v Netherlands



Nov. 23: Spain v Costa Rica



Nov. 25: Qatar v Senegal



Nov. 27: Belgium v Morocco



Nov. 29: Iran v United States



Dec. 1: Canada v Morocco



Dec. 4: Last-16 game



Dec. 10: Quarter-final



AL JANOUB STADIUM





Capacity: 40,000



Location: Al Wakrah, 30 minutes from central Doha



The stadium design takes inspiration from the 'dhow' pearl fishing boats and has a roof that looks like sails. It was inaugurated in 2019, hosting the Amir Cup final.



The stadium's capacity will be reduced to 20,000 after the World Cup with the seats to be donated to projects overseas.



Matches:



Nov. 22: France v Australia



Nov. 24: Switzerland v Cameroon



Nov. 26: Tunisia v Australia



Nov. 28: Cameroon v Serbia



Nov. 30: Australia v Denmark



Dec. 2: Ghana v Uruguay



Dec. 5: Last-16 game

Photographs: Getty Images