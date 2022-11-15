News
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA World Cup: Why Neymar arrived late for Brazil training

FIFA World Cup: Why Neymar arrived late for Brazil training

November 15, 2022 10:09 IST
IMAGE: Neymar, who was travelling with Paris St Germain team-mate Marquinhos, was delayed because the aircraft for their flight from Paris to Turin had to be changed due to mechanical problems. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Neymar and Marquinhos arrived late for the first day of World Cup training on Monday due to problems with their flight from Paris to Turin where Brazil are holding a five-day camp before flying to Doha.

 

All 26 players in the squad were due to report on Monday morning to the Juventus training facility but Neymar and Marquinhos, who play for Paris St Germain, were delayed because the aircraft had to be changed due to mechanical problems.

The pair arrived in the afternoon as coach Tite was running the first practice with light drills involving the 14 players in the squad who did not play for their clubs over the weekend.

Neymar and Marquinhos joined the other players in the gym at the end of the session.

According to Brazil's technical staff, the plan is to use the first two days in Turin to evaluate the physical condition of the players, managing the activity load.

They intend to hold the first full practice on the field on Wednesday.

Brazil open their World Cup Group G campaign against Serbia on November 24 before facing Switzerland and Cameroon.

Source: REUTERS
COMMENT
Print this article
