Verstappen storms to victory at Italian Grand Prix

IMAGE: This was the Max Verstappen's first victory since May and only his third race victory of the season. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

A fired-up Max Verstappen ended his barren run as he outclassed the McLarens to register a dominant victory at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza on Sunday.



This was the Red Bull driver's first victory since May and only his third race victory of the season.



Four-time World champion Verstappen started in pole position after posting the fastest-ever lap in qualification in F1 history.



Verstappen was in a class of his own as he finished 20 seconds ahead of second-placed McLaren's Lando Norris. His team-mate Oscar Piastri took third place after he was controversially ordered by his team to let Norris past towards the finishing

laps.The McLaren team order was issued after Norris, who was cruising in second for most of the race, dropped to third following a slow pit stop. He rejoined in third before McLaren asked Piastri to let the Briton through.The switch came after Norris had a slow pit stop, which appeared to put his title chances further in jeopardy when he came out behind his teammate but McLaren ordered Piastri to let the Briton drive past, which he unhappily accepted while making his feelings clear on the team radio."That was unbelievable guys! Well done everyone," Verstappen said on team radio.

"We executed that really well. What an unbelievable weekend. We can be really proud of that."



Norris managed to reduce the gap in the title race to team-mate Piastri to 31 points.



Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took a creditable fourth place, while his teammate Lewis Hamilton took sixth after starting from 10th following a five-place grid penalty.