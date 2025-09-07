HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » World Boxing: Lakshya storms into Round of 16

World Boxing: Lakshya storms into Round of 16

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 07, 2025 21:00 IST

x

Lakshya Chahar

IMAGE: Lakshya Chahar registered a dominant 5-0 victory against Jordan's Hussein Iashaish at the World Boxing Championships. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

India's Lakshya Chahar came up with a clinical performance to defeat former Asian Championships gold medallist Jordan's Hussein Iashaish, to advance to round of 16, in the men's 80kg category at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool on Sunday.

Lakshya began the bout against the 30-year-old Rio Olympics quarter-finalist aggressively but the experienced Jordanian managed to close the gap in the second round.

However, the Indian, who competed in the Hangzhou Asian Games, stepped up in the third round to complete a dominant 5-0

win.

Pawan Bartwal's campaign in the men's 55kg event came to an end when he went down 0-5 against Mirzakhalilov Mirazizbek of Uzbekistan.

 

India has fielded a 20-member contingent at the inaugural World Championships being held under the aegis of the World Boxing, a recently formed international governing body for the sport.

Three more boxers will be in action in the evening session on Sunday with Jaismine (women's 57kg) facing Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu of Brazil, Sanamacha Chanu (women's 70kg) taking on Natalya Bogdanova of Kazakhstan and Abhinash Jamwal (men's 65kg) competing against Hugo Barron of Mexico.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

HISTORIC: India men win first World compound archery gold
HISTORIC: India men win first World compound archery gold
'Proud' Sabalenka matches Serena's feat!
'Proud' Sabalenka matches Serena's feat!
Lovlina vents frustration after early World C'ships exit
Lovlina vents frustration after early World C'ships exit
Is Gukesh Being Targeted For His Achievement?
Is Gukesh Being Targeted For His Achievement?
'Frustrating': Shreyas break silence on Asia Cup snub
'Frustrating': Shreyas break silence on Asia Cup snub

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Massive Crowd gathers for Ganesh Visarjan at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai1:24

Massive Crowd gathers for Ganesh Visarjan at Girgaon...

Alia Bhatt's Sweet Gesture Wins Hearts on Set1:04

Alia Bhatt's Sweet Gesture Wins Hearts on Set

Sakshee Malikkh hails 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative0:46

Sakshee Malikkh hails 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle'...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV