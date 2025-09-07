World Boxing: Lakshya storms into Round of 16

IMAGE: Lakshya Chahar registered a dominant 5-0 victory against Jordan's Hussein Iashaish at the World Boxing Championships. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

India's Lakshya Chahar came up with a clinical performance to defeat former Asian Championships gold medallist Jordan's Hussein Iashaish, to advance to round of 16, in the men's 80kg category at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool on Sunday.



Lakshya began the bout against the 30-year-old Rio Olympics quarter-finalist aggressively but the experienced Jordanian managed to close the gap in the second round.



However, the Indian, who competed in the Hangzhou Asian Games, stepped up in the third round to complete a dominant 5-0

win.Pawan Bartwal's campaign in the men's 55kg event came to an end when he went down 0-5 against Mirzakhalilov Mirazizbek of Uzbekistan.

India has fielded a 20-member contingent at the inaugural World Championships being held under the aegis of the World Boxing, a recently formed international governing body for the sport.



Three more boxers will be in action in the evening session on Sunday with Jaismine (women's 57kg) facing Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu of Brazil, Sanamacha Chanu (women's 70kg) taking on Natalya Bogdanova of Kazakhstan and Abhinash Jamwal (men's 65kg) competing against Hugo Barron of Mexico.