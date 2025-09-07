HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India rout South Korea to win Asia Cup; qualify for hockey World Cup

India rout South Korea to win Asia Cup; qualify for hockey World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 07, 2025 21:48 IST

Indian hockey team

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a goal during the Asia Cup final against South Korea on Sunday. Photograph: Hockey India

The Indian men's hockey team outclassed South Korea 4-1 in the final to win the Asia Cup trophy and qualify for next year's World Cup, in Rajgir, Bihar, on Sunday.

Dilpreet Singh (28th and 45th minutes) struck a brace while Sukhjeet Singh (1st minute) and Amit Rohidas (50th) were the other goal getters for India in the summit clash.

South Korea, who were defending the title they had won in 2022, scored their lone goal through Dain Son (51st minute).

India ended the tournament with an unbeaten record --

five wins and one draw. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side won all their three pool matches. In the Super 4s, they beat Malaysia and China 4-1 and 7-0 respectively after playing out a 2-2 draw against South Korea.

 

This is India's fourth Asia Cup title, having earlier won the tournament in 2003, 2007 and 2017. South Korea have won the tournament five times -- in 1994, 1999, 2009, 2013 and 2022.

The next World Cup will be held in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14-30, 2026.

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
