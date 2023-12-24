Age-Defying Djokovic Rules 2023

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic took his Grand Slam tally to 24, matching Margaret Court with the most major singles crowns, and won the ATP Finals title for a record seventh time, finishing the year as number one. Photograph: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports

In a year of remarkable achievements, Novak Djokovic, defying age at 36, officially declared 2023 as his triumphant year by securing the ATP Year-End World No. 1 ranking for an unprecedented eighth time.

The Serbian tennis maestro etched his name in history by clinching a record 24 Grand Slam titles, matching Margaret Court's all-time record.

IMAGE: In 2023, Novak Djokovic outshone Rafael Nadal, securing three Grand Slam victories. Photograph: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Djokovic's stellar year unfolded from the Brisbane International in January to representing Serbia in the Davis Cup in November, with a calendar Grand Slam within reach. While falling short of emulating Rod Laver and Don Budge's feats, he established several other historic records, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

In 2023, Djokovic outshone Rafael Nadal, securing three Grand Slam victories and bringing his Major trophy tally to 24. Although his bid for a calendar Slam was thwarted by Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon, Djokovic showcased unparalleled dominance in other aspects.

The Serbian claimed his 40th ATP Masters title by conquering the Paris Masters, surpassing Nadal and Federer in this category.

Djokovic also triumphed at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati, becoming the sole player to win all nine masters titles since the event's inception in 1990.

Adding to his illustrious resume, Djokovic claimed his seventh ATP Finals title in Turin, surpassing Roger Federer's record. With six ATP Finals championships, he now stands alone as the record-holder in this prestigious category.

Despite an elusive Olympic gold, Djokovic remains the undisputed world number one, edging out Carlos Alcaraz in the year-end rankings. Djokovic's 400th week as world no. 1 marks another milestone, setting the stage for his pursuit of a 100th career title.

With 98 titles to his name, he trails only Roger Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109) in the all-time list.