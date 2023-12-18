'He let me choose what I wanted to do in life and supported me unconditionally in my quest to achieve my dreams.'
Sachin Tendulkar remembered his late father Professor Ramesh Tendulkar on his 93rd birth anniversary.
Sachin said his father Ramesh -- a well-known Marathi poet, who passed away in 1999, had supported him 'unconditionally' in his quest to become a cricketer.
'My father was always caring but never strict. He let me choose what I wanted to do in life and supported me unconditionally in my quest to achieve my dreams. I think the way he raised all his children -- always giving us love and freedom -- is an excellent lesson in parenting.
'His thinking was ahead of his time, and that's one of the million reasons why I love him so much. He is why I am,' Sachin posted on Instagram.
'Happy birthday, Baba. I miss you every day.'