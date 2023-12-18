'He let me choose what I wanted to do in life and supported me unconditionally in my quest to achieve my dreams.'

IMAGE: Professor Ramesh Tendulkar with son Sachin and daughter-in-law Dr Anjali Tendulkar. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar remembered his late father Professor Ramesh Tendulkar on his 93rd birth anniversary.



Sachin said his father Ramesh -- a well-known Marathi poet, who passed away in 1999, had supported him 'unconditionally' in his quest to become a cricketer.

'My father was always caring but never strict. He let me choose what I wanted to do in life and supported me unconditionally in my quest to achieve my dreams. I think the way he raised all his children -- always giving us love and freedom -- is an excellent lesson in parenting.

'His thinking was ahead of his time, and that's one of the million reasons why I love him so much. He is why I am,' Sachin posted on Instagram.



'Happy birthday, Baba. I miss you every day.'