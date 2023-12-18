Freestyle Footballers Captivate Srinagar

On Monday, December 18, 2023, freestyle football champion Agnieszka 'Aguśka' Mnich from Poland and German footballer Patrick Bauer performed football tricks in the presence of a huge crowd at the historic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.
Five times world champion 'Aguśka' and Patrick arrived in Srinagar to start their India tour with a performance in the city.
Amid bone chilling cold, the duo expressed joy while performing their football tricks at various locations in Srinagar including the famed Dal Lake.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com