Freestyle Footballers Captivate Srinagar

On Monday, December 18, 2023, freestyle football champion Agnieszka 'Aguśka' Mnich from Poland and German footballer Patrick Bauer performed football tricks in the presence of a huge crowd at the historic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Five times world champion 'Aguśka' and Patrick arrived in Srinagar to start their India tour with a performance in the city.

Amid bone chilling cold, the duo expressed joy while performing their football tricks at various locations in Srinagar including the famed Dal Lake.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

IMAGE: Crowds gathered to watch the performance.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com