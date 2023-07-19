News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » After rape acquittal, Benjamin Mendy set to join Lorient

After rape acquittal, Benjamin Mendy set to join Lorient

July 19, 2023 19:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Benjamin Mendy has signed for Ligue 1 side Lorient on a two-year deal. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Former Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy has signed for Ligue 1 side Lorient on a two-year deal days after being acquitted of rape.

The 29-year-old France international was found not guilty of one count of rape and one of attempted rape by a British court on Friday.

In January, Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Mendy last played for City against Tottenham Hotspur in August 2021 and was suspended by the Premier League club later that month when he was arrested. City released him when his contract expired last month.

 

Lorient said in a statement that Mendy had passed a medical, would wear the number five shirt and make his first appearance at the club's training ground later on Wednesday.

Mendy became the Premier League's most expensive defender when he joined City from Monaco for 52 million pounds ($67.28 million) in 2017.

He won three league titles with City and was a member of France's 2018 World Cup winning squad, without playing in the final.

Lorient finished 10th in the league last season.

US businessman Bill Foley, who owns Premier League Bournemouth, has a significant stake in the Brittany-based club. The two sides are due to play a friendly in England on Aug. 5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Repetitive heading causes cognitive impairment?
Repetitive heading causes cognitive impairment?
Wrestlers protest against 'unfair trial exemption'
Wrestlers protest against 'unfair trial exemption'
Say Cheese! Lucky Day For India Fans
Say Cheese! Lucky Day For India Fans
Pakistan sense victory despite top order wobble vs SL
Pakistan sense victory despite top order wobble vs SL
Subsidised tomatoes to now cost Rs 70 per kg: Govt
Subsidised tomatoes to now cost Rs 70 per kg: Govt
Demand to discuss Manipur in Parl non-negotiable: Cong
Demand to discuss Manipur in Parl non-negotiable: Cong
Nitish breaks silence, says not unhappy with INDIA
Nitish breaks silence, says not unhappy with INDIA

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Soccer Transfers: Rashford extends Man United stay

Soccer Transfers: Rashford extends Man United stay

Ronaldo closes door on Europe return

Ronaldo closes door on Europe return

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances