Rediff.com  » Cricket » Say Cheese! Lucky Day For India Fans

Say Cheese! Lucky Day For India Fans

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 19, 2023 16:56 IST
IMAGE: The second Test getS underway on Thursday at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India will look to sweep the two Test series against the West Indies when the second Test gets underway on Thursday, July 20, at the Queen's Park Oval.

As the Indians arrived for their training session on the eve of their match, some lucky fans got up close and personal. Skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli signed autographs and took ussies.

 

From kids to their parents, everyone got a chance as the Indian cricketers happily obliged. One tiny fan was seen giving cards to Kohli and Rohit. While reading the card, Rohit said, 'What's inside? I'm not showing anyone. This is between you and me, good man!'

SEE: Some lucky fans catch members of the Indian team after training. Video: BCCI/Twitter

 

REDIFF CRICKET
India eye series sweep in iconic 100th Test
SEE: Shirtless Kohli's Fitness Routine
SEE: Team India All Smiles In Trinidad
Sensex surges 302 points to new closing high of 67,097
Demand to discuss Manipur in Parl non-negotiable: Cong
'Oommen Chandy never turned away the needy'
Abu Azmi's remark on Vande Mataram sparks row
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

