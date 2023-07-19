Say Cheese! Lucky Day For India Fans

IMAGE: The second Test getS underway on Thursday at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India will look to sweep the two Test series against the West Indies when the second Test gets underway on Thursday, July 20, at the Queen's Park Oval.

As the Indians arrived for their training session on the eve of their match, some lucky fans got up close and personal. Skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli signed autographs and took ussies.

From kids to their parents, everyone got a chance as the Indian cricketers happily obliged. One tiny fan was seen giving cards to Kohli and Rohit. While reading the card, Rohit said, 'What's inside? I'm not showing anyone. This is between you and me, good man!'