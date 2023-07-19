Soccer Transfers: Rashford extends Manchester United deal

IMAGE: In the 2022-23 season, Marcus Rashford won Manchester United's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year award. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

England forward Marcus Rashford has extended his contract with Manchester United until June 2028, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Rashford, whose previous deal was set to expire in 2024, has made nearly 360 appearances for United since making his debut in 2016.

He has scored 123 goals in all competitions, 30 of them in the 2022-23 campaign, helping the club to a third-placed finish.

"I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt," the 25-year-old told the club website.

"I've already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.

"I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn't be more excited for the future under this manager."

In the 2022-23 season Rashford won the club's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards.

"Ever since he joined our Academy 18 years ago, Marcus has epitomised what it takes to succeed as a Manchester United player," said Manchester United Football Director John Murtough.

"He is a brilliant talent but also humble, dedicated and driven.

"As he enters his prime years, we know there is still so much more to come from him, and we can see the hunger that Marcus feels to achieve the highest levels of success here at Manchester United."

Former Barcelona defender Alba to sign for Inter Miami

IMAGE: Jordi Alba was released by Barca at the end of the 2022-23 season. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba will join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club's president Jorge Mas said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old left back was released by Barcelona at the end of last season after playing more than 450 games for the club, winning the Champions League in 2015, six LaLiga titles, five Copa del Rey titles, four Spanish Super Cups and the Club World Cup.

Alba, who has won more than 90 caps for Spain, will be part of a strong ex-Barcelona contingent at Inter Miami, with Messi and Sergio Busquets having already joined the club.

"He has already signed his contract and will arrive in the next few days. Tata (coach Gerardo Martino) is counting on him," Mas said on Tuesday in an interview with TyC Sports.

Miami are also looking to sign another former Barca player, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who plays for Gremio in Brazil. Mas said that talks had taken place but "he is a Gremio player and I respect that".

The MLS team's president also confirmed the arrival of Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez from Libertad, and said they had made formal contact with Argentine side Racing Club to enquire about Tomas Aviles.

Spanish midfielder Romeu returns to Barcelona on three-year deal

IMAGE: Oriol Romeu. Photograph: Ian Walton/Reuters

Barcelona has re-signed former academy player Oriol Romeu from Girona with the midfielder signing a three-year deal, the LaLiga champions said on Wednesday.

Romeu came through Barca's youth academy and made his senior team debut in 2010 before moving to Chelsea a year later. The 31-year-old also had loan spells at Valencia and Stuttgart before spending seven years at Southampton.

He spent a year at Girona where he was a crucial figure clocking up more than 3,000 minutes to guide them to 10th before making his return to Barca, with 20-year-old midfielder Pablo Torre moving the other way on loan.

"Romeu has great experience and knows the club from his previous spell as a blaugrana and the style of play Xavi Hernandez wants to impress on his team," Barca said in a statement.

"The midfielder has shown what he can do in LaLiga and will look to perform right from the off."

The club have inserted a buyout clause of 400 million euros ($449.12 million) in his contract.

Romeu is Barca's fourth signing in the close season after Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez while Vitor Roque will join the club next year.