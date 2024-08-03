News
Afghan sprinter makes bold statement at Paris Olympics

Afghan sprinter makes bold statement at Paris Olympics

August 03, 2024 18:02 IST
'We represent the Afghan people with this flag'

'Inside Afghanistan, they want education, they want sports'

'They cannot talk. I can talk'

Kimia Yousofi

IMAGE: Afghanistan’s Kimia Yousofi holds up a sign after competing. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

Kimia Yousofi finished last in her 100 metres preliminary heat on Friday but sent a message just by stepping on to the track, advocating for women in Afghanistan after fleeing the country to chase her Paris Olympic dream.

The 28-year-old flipped her bib around after crossing the finishing line in 13.42 seconds, revealing a sign that read "education", "sport" and "our rights".

 

Kimia Yousofi

IMAGE: Afghanistan’s Kimia Yousofi competes in 100m heats. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

Yousofi left Afghanistan shortly after she competed in the COVID-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, when the Taliban seized power and rolled back rights for women and girls.

Yousofi, the Opening Ceremony flag bearer in 2021, came to Paris saying she wanted to represent the "stolen dreams and aspirations" of Afghan women, and said at the Stade de France that she would continue fighting for her country.

"We represent the Afghan people with this flag," she told reporters. "It is enough. Inside Afghanistan, they want education, they want sports."

Kimia Yousofi

The Taliban - who say they respect women's rights in line with their interpretation of Islamic law and local customs - have closed girls' high schools, placed travel restrictions on women without a male guardian and restricted access to parks and gyms since seizing power in August 2021.

Afghanistan fielded a gender-equal team in Paris, with three men and three women, a symbolic move that the International Olympic Committee would inspire people in Afghanistan and around the world.

No Taliban official was allowed at the Games. Both the head of Afghanistan's national Olympic committee recognised by the IOC and its secretary general are currently in exile, the IOC has said.

Kimia Yousofi

IMAGE: Afghanistan’s Farzad Mansouri and Kimia Yousofi lead their contingent during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony in Tokyo Olympics. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Born to refugee parents in Iran during the Taliban's previous rule, Yousofi had relocated to Afghanistan in order to represent the country in the 2016 Games. She relocated to Australia in 2022 in order to train for the Paris Olympics.

She said she was speaking out for those who could not at home in Afghanistan.

"They cannot talk. I can talk," she said.

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Farzad Mansouri and Kimia Yousofi lead their contingent during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony in Tokyo Olympics.Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

