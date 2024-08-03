News
Olympics: Nerves not expectations get the better of Manu in final

Olympics: Nerves not expectations get the better of Manu in final

Source: PTI
August 03, 2024 15:57 IST
'Honestly, I've been off the social media and I have not been checking my phone, so I don't know what's going on. But I just know that I was trying my best and I was trying to deliver a good performance.'

India's Manu Bhaker after finishing 4th in the shooting 25m Pistol Women's Final at Chateauroux Shooting Centre, in Deols, France, on Saturday

IMAGE: India's Manu Bhaker after finishing 4th in the shooting 25m Pistol Women's Final at Chateauroux Shooting Centre, in Deols, France, on Saturday. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Indian shooting ace Manu Bhaker on Saturday admitted she was a bit nervous during the 25m pistol final as she finished fourth to miss out on an unprecedented third medal at the Olympics at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Saturday.

The 22-year-old had earlier bagged two bronze medals, in women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event partnering Sarabjot Singh.

"I got like really nervous about it, but again, I was trying my best to keep calm and to just try to do my best. But that was not enough," Manu said after the event.

Manu looked dejected after she aggregated 28 in the eight-shooter final but lost to eventual bronze medallist Veronika Major of Hungary in the shoot-off.

 

"It (Olympics) turned out to be very good for me, but well, there's always a next time so I'm already looking forward to the next one," she said.

"I'm glad that I got two medals, but right now, I'm not very... well, fourth place is not a very good place," said Manu with tears in her eyes.

Manu said she wasn't distracted by all the expectations.

“Honestly, I've been off the social media and I have not been checking my phone, so I don't know what's going on. But I just know that I was trying my best and I was trying to deliver a good performance," she said.

"In most of the events I was able to (give a good performance), and in this one, I was not able to do as good. The moment my match was over, I was like, 'okay, the next time'," said Manu, already setting her sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"There has been a lot of hard work going on backstage. Like I'm here -- what you see -- but like so many people have been working hard so that I can make it to the podium and so that India can win a medal,” she said.

"I am so happy that my entire team was there for me to support me throughout my journey,” Manu added.

Source: PTI
