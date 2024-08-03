Olympics: Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m final

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol event, losing in the shoot-off against Hungary's Veronika Major at the Paris Olympics on Monday. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Manu Bhaker narrowly missed out on the bronze medal as she finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol event, at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The young Indian finished fourth in the final, losing in the shoot-off against Hungary's Veronika Major.



Manu, who already created history with two bronze medals in Paris, is the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic Games.



The 22-year-old became the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal by finishing third in the 10m air pistol event, an achievement that opened the country's account at the Paris Games and ended a 12-year medal wait for its shooters. Overall, she is the fifth Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal.

She then combined with Sarabjot Singh to win bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Monday.

Bhaker is only the third Indian to win two Olympic medals after wrestler Sushil Kumar (bronze at Beijing 2008 and silver at London 2012) and badminton star P V Sindhu (silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020).