News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Hurts to lose so close': Manu's dad on 4th place finish

'Hurts to lose so close': Manu's dad on 4th place finish

Source: ANI
August 03, 2024 17:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Win or lose is a part of the game. But to get so close to a medal and lose it, hurts for quite a long time'

Manu Bhaker

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker hugs her coach Munkhbayar Dorjsuren. Photographs: ANI Photos

Despite the disappointment of a fourth-place finish in the women's 25m pistol event at the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker's father, Ramkrishna Bhaker, maintained a positive outlook.

Acknowledging the pain of such a close defeat, he emphasised the importance of perspective, highlighting Manu's previous medal wins at the Games.

Speaking to ANI, Ramkrishna said it would hurt him since she was close to winning her third medal at the Paris Olympics. He pointed out the bright side and said that Manu already has two medals in the ongoing Summer Games.

 

"Win or lose is a part of the game. But to get so close to a medal and lose it, hurts for quite a long time, but the good thing for Manu is that she has already won two medals...," Ramkrishna said.

Manu came close to becoming the first Indian to win three medals at the Summer Games, however, the 22-year-old missed the chance after finishing in fourth place in the women's 25m pistol shooting event.

Manu Bhaker

Manu's voyage came to an end when she was pitted in a shoot-off against the former world record holder Veronika Major of Hungary as they were tied at 28 points.

Jiin Yang of South Korea secured the top spot to clinch the gold medal. Camille Jedrzejewski of France had to settle for second place. Meanwhile, Hungary's Veronika Major finished in third place.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Olympics: Nerves not expectations get better of Manu
Olympics: Nerves not expectations get better of Manu
Heartbreak for Manu, misses Olympics hat-trick
Heartbreak for Manu, misses Olympics hat-trick
Boe calls it quits after Satwik-Chirag's Olympic exit
Boe calls it quits after Satwik-Chirag's Olympic exit
Landslide-hit Wayanad finds voice through ham radio
Landslide-hit Wayanad finds voice through ham radio
Olympics: New repechage in athletics gets thumbs up
Olympics: New repechage in athletics gets thumbs up
Coach Jaspal Rana praises Manu Bhaker's stellar show
Coach Jaspal Rana praises Manu Bhaker's stellar show
The catalysts of Manu Bhaker's successful Olympics...
The catalysts of Manu Bhaker's successful Olympics...

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

The catalysts of Manu Bhaker's successful Olympics...

The catalysts of Manu Bhaker's successful Olympics...

Coach Jaspal Rana praises Manu Bhaker's stellar show

Coach Jaspal Rana praises Manu Bhaker's stellar show

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances