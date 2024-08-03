News
2007 T20 World Cup hero meets Dhoni after 12 years!

2007 T20 World Cup hero meets Dhoni after 12 years!

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 03, 2024 17:29 IST
Joginder Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joginder Sharma/Instagram

Joginder Sharma, the unsung hero of India's historic 2007 T20 World Cup victory, recently had a heartwarming reunion with former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The duo, who shared a pivotal moment in cricket history, reconnected after nearly 12 years.

Sharma, known for delivering the match-winning final over against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup, expressed his joy at meeting Dhoni again on social media.

 

Taking to Instagram, Joginder wrote, "It was nice to meet @mahi7781 after a very long time. The fun of meeting you after almost 12 years was different today #champions #captain cool #Indian army #police #sportsman #@bcci @icc @ipl @csk @friends #love #like."

The meeting brought back memories of their shared triumph, which remains one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket.

Despite a brief international career, Sharma's impact on Indian cricket is undeniable.

His ability to perform under immense pressure in the 2007 final solidified his place in cricket folklore.

REDIFF CRICKET
