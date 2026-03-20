Aditi Ashok T-60th After Round 1 at Fortinet Founders Cup

Aditi Ashok begins her Fortinet Founders Cup journey with an even-par round, while Hyo Joo Kim takes the lead with a stunning bogey-free performance.

Photograph: Aditi Ashok/Instagram

Key Points Aditi Ashok carded an even-par 72 in the first round of the Fortinet Founders Cup, placing her in a tie for 60th.

Hyo Joo Kim leads the Fortinet Founders Cup after an impressive 9-under 63, including an eagle and seven birdies.

Kim's bogey-free round was a key factor in her leading position at the Fortinet Founders Cup.

LPGA rookie Dongeun Lee is in second place, two strokes behind Hyo Joo Kim at the Fortinet Founders Cup.

India's Aditi Ashok opened her campaign at the Fortinet Founders Cup with an even-par 72 to be placed tied 60th, nine shots behind leader Hyo Joo Kim here.

Ashok began her round in the back nine and made one birdie and one bogey before the turn and another birdie and a bogey on the front nine.

The birdies were made on the 17th and third holes, while the bogeys came on the 11th and sixth holes.

The 27-year-old is playing her second event of the year and would be looking to continue her fine form from China, where she finished in the top five.

Hyo Joo Kim's Dominant Performance

Hyo Joo Kim leads the field by two strokes after carding 9-under 63 on the first day.

Kim played a flawless opening round where she was able to avoid making bogeys, something she herself admitted was the best part of the round.

Kim closed her round with an eagle on the 18th hole despite scoring being easier early in the day before the greens began to firm up. The round included seven birdies and an eagle.

Two strokes behind the leader in second place is LPGA rookie Dongeun Lee.