Aditi Ashok in Top 10 After First Round at Blue Bay LPGA

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok delivered a strong opening round at the Blue Bay LPGA, positioning herself in contention and aiming to improve her CME rankings.

Photograph: Aditi Ashok/Instagram

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok opened her week at the Blue Bay LPGA with round of 4-under 68 to be placed T-7, here. Ashok began her round on the back nine and made a bogey on the 13th before bouncing back with a birdie on the 14th. She made birdie on the 18th as well to close the back nine with a score of one under. On the front nine the 27 year old made birdies on the third, sixth and eighth to close the round with a score of 4-under par.

Aditi Ashok's Season Debut

The Blue Bay LPGA is Aditi's first event of the 2026 season and a strong result would help her better her 75th place finish on the CME rankings in 2025.

Blue Bay LPGA Leaders

Chinese players Mary Liu and Weiwei Zhang are in the lead along with Youmin Hwang of South Korea after the first round. The three players shot rounds of 6-under 66.

The three leaders began their round on the back nine. Both Liu and Hwang shot a bogey free round with six birdies while Zhang had one bogey, five birdies and one eagle in her round of 6-under par.

Ruoning Yin, who is currently ranked 10th on the rankings chart is the top seed this week. The Chinese star is placed T-7 after having played a round of 4-under 68 on the first day.