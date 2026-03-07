HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Aditi Ashok in contention at Blue Bay LPGA with solid third round

Aditi Ashok in contention at Blue Bay LPGA with solid third round

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 07, 2026 18:16 IST

x

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok delivers a strong performance at the Blue Bay LPGA, positioning herself in a tie for fourth place after a solid third round.

Photograph: Aditi Ashok/Instagram

Photograph: Aditi Ashok/Instagram

Key Points

  • Aditi Ashok shoots 2-under 70 in the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA.
  • Aditi Ashok moves into a tied-fourth position at the Blue Bay LPGA tournament.
  • Mi Hyang Lee of South Korea leads the Blue Bay LPGA at 12-under.
  • Hye Jin Choi and Yu Liu are tied for second place at the Blue Bay LPGA.
  • Ruoning Yin, the top-ranked player, is at T-11 after two days.

Aditi Ashok built on her strong start to the week by carding a third round of 2-under 70 to move to tied-fourth position at the Blue Bay LPGA.

Aditi, who shot 68 in the first round, added a 70 in the second at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course.

 

In the third, she had a roller coaster front nine in the third round. Aditi had four birdies against two bogeys for a 2-under 34 and on the back nine she had one birdie and oone bogey for a 70.

South Korean star Mi Hyang Lee (67-66-71) put together a strong series to be 12-under as the sole leader.

Hye Jin Choi (68) and Yu Liu (73) were tied second, while Rio Takeda (67), Aditi and A Lim Kim (71) were tied fourth. Weiwei Zhang and Auston Kim were tied seventh.

Ruoning Yin, the top ranked player this week, carded 1-under 71 to find herself at T-11 after two days with a total score of 5-under par.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Aditi Ashok in Top 10 After First Round at Blue Bay LPGA
Aditi Ashok in Top 10 After First Round at Blue Bay LPGA
Diksha Dagar Jumps Up Leaderboard at NSW Open
Diksha Dagar Jumps Up Leaderboard at NSW Open
Diksha Dagar Secures Top-20 Finish at Women's NSW Open
Diksha Dagar Secures Top-20 Finish at Women's NSW Open
Diksha Dagar Makes Strong Start at Australian Women's Classic
Diksha Dagar Makes Strong Start at Australian Women's Classic
Pranavi Urs Holds Top-5 Spot at Australian Women's Classic
Pranavi Urs Holds Top-5 Spot at Australian Women's Classic

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's Kuttikkanam0:45

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's...

Radhika Madan Spotted in a Stunning Classy Look1:36

Radhika Madan Spotted in a Stunning Classy Look

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO