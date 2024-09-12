ACT: India continue unbeaten run

IMAGE: India's Araijeet Singh Hundal celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Korea on Thursday. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Defending champions India defeated Korea 3-1 to register their fourth consecutive win at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Hulunbuir, China, on Thursday.

Paris Olympics bronze medallist India had already defeated China 3-0, Japan 5-0 before thrashing last year's runner-up Malaysia 8-1.

Araijeet Singh Hundal (8th minute) and skipper Harmanpreet Singh (9th, 43th) were the goal getters for India against the Koreans.

IMAGE: Action from the match between India and Korea. Photograph: Hockey India

Korea's lone goal came from the stick of Jihun Yang in the 30th minute from a penalty corner.

Already assured of a semi-final place, India will next play arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday in their last league match in the six-team competition.

The top four teams from the league stages will qualify for the semi-finals scheduled on Saturday, while the final will be played on Sunday.