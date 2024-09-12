How Serious Is Gaikwad's Injury?

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad is the captain of India C in the ongoing Duleep Trophy.

The second round of the Duleep Trophy matches have commenced in Anantapur on Thursday with India A taking on India D and India B taking on India C.

In the match between India B and India C, the former won the toss and invited Ruturaj Gaikwad's team to bat.

But there was some bad news for Gaikwad fans.

The opener started his innings on a positive note, hitting Mukesh Kumar for a first ball four. But off the very next ball he was retired hurt.

While attempting a single, he reportedly twisted his ankle and walked back to the pavilion in pain.

The injury is supposedly not too serious and he is expected to be back to bat in the second innings.

With no official confirmation from the BCCI over the severity of his injury and no live stream or broadcast of the match, fans have made their frustrations known on social media.

'It's genuinely a shame that the richest cricket board can't even telecast two domestic games at the same time. After all the hype the Duleep Trophy got, it's absurd to think that you can only watch one of the two games', said one angry tweet.

'Ruturaj Gaikwad retired hurt on 4*(2) What actually happened to him is unknown because live streaming is not available. I hope he is fine,' tweeted another with a crying emoji.