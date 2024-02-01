News
Paris Olympics: Abhinav Bindra to be one of the torch bearers

Paris Olympics: Abhinav Bindra to be one of the torch bearers

Source: PTI
February 01, 2024 23:04 IST
Photograph: Abhinav Bindra/X

Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra on Thursday said that he will be one of the torch bearers of the Paris Olympics Games.

"Excited to share that I'll be a torch bearer for the @paris2024 Olympic Games, a beacon of peace and perseverance across the globe.

"This flame represents our collective spirit and the power of dreams. A great privilege and honour," Bindra wrote on 'X' with a picture of the torch.

The Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11 in Paris.

Bindra, 41, is India's first-ever individual gold medallist at the Olympics.

The former shooting ace created history by winning the gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle competition at the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008.

