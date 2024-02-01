News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sitharaman applauds rising sports stars in budget

Sitharaman applauds rising sports stars in budget

Source: ANI
February 01, 2024 14:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nirmala Sitharaman

Photograph: Amlan Paliwal/ANI Photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proudly highlighted India's remarkable achievements in sports during the presentation of the interim budget in Parliament on Thursday.

She specifically commended the outstanding performance of chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa, the country's top-ranked player, in his fierce battle against reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen in 2023.

Sitharaman noted the substantial growth in India's chess prowess, stating, "Today, India has over 80 chess grandmasters compared to just over 20 in 2010." She expressed the nation's pride in the youth excelling in sports, emphasizing the confidence reflected in the record-breaking medal tally at the Asian Games and Asian Para Games in 2023.

 

Highlighting Praggnanandhaa's recent achievements, the Finance Minister mentioned his historic victory over China's Liren at the 2024 Tata Steel Chess Tournament, where the 18-year-old surpassed chess legend Viswanathan Anand to become India's number-one ranked player.

Commencing his chess journey at the age of 5, Praggnanandhaa made history by becoming India's youngest Grandmaster at the age of 12 in 2018. Notably, he is the fifth-youngest person ever to achieve the title, following Abhimanyu Mishra, Sergey Karjakin, Gukesh D, and Javokhir Sindarov. The Finance Minister also acknowledged the unique achievement of Praggnanandhaa and his sister R Vaishali, who together form the world's first-ever brother-sister Grandmaster duo.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Healthcare: Good news for all ASHA, anganwadi workers
Healthcare: Good news for all ASHA, anganwadi workers
Tablet in red pouch, FM presents 3rd paperless Budget
Tablet in red pouch, FM presents 3rd paperless Budget
Sitharaman to present sixth Budget in a row
Sitharaman to present sixth Budget in a row
Good or bad? Rate Sitharaman's pre-poll Budget!
Good or bad? Rate Sitharaman's pre-poll Budget!
When Sonnalli Parties By The Pool...
When Sonnalli Parties By The Pool...
Budget: Tourism infra to be developed on Lakshadweep
Budget: Tourism infra to be developed on Lakshadweep
'Rohit can play a game-changing knock'
'Rohit can play a game-changing knock'

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Sitharaman has no good news for taxpayers

Sitharaman has no good news for taxpayers

FM promises housing scheme for deserving middle class

FM promises housing scheme for deserving middle class

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances