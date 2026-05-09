Aaron Rai Takes Lead At Myrtle Beach Classic

Aaron Rai's impressive 4-under 67 has propelled him to the top of the leaderboard at the Myrtle Beach Classic, setting the stage for an exciting finish.

IMAGE: Aaron Rai has a one-shot lead over Presidents Cup captain Brandt Snedeker and Mark Hubbard in the Myrtle Beach Classic. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Key Points Aaron Rai leads the Myrtle Beach Classic after a 4-under 67, showcasing strong performance.

Brandt Snedeker and Mark Hubbard are close behind Rai, adding competitive pressure.

Rai is using the Myrtle Beach event as preparation for the upcoming PGA Championship.

The Myrtle Beach Classic offers a spot in the PGA Championship for the winner.

Rai's world ranking earned him a special invitation to the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Aaron Rai found four birdies on his second nine in his card of 4-under 67 to take a one-shot lead over Presidents Cup captain Brandt Snedeker and Mark Hubbard in the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Rai (65-67) is now 10-under and Snedeker (67-66) is tied for second with Hubbard (66-67) at 9-under.

Rai, who played with Brooks Koepka on the first two days, is using the event as a good place to play ahead of the PGA Championship next week. Koepka (68-70) is six shots behind in T-22.

Rai, who has one PGA TOUR victory, said he loved playing with Koepka and Davis Thompson, who are both very good players and it was a great atmosphere.

Snedeker and Hubbard's Rounds

Snedeker played bogey-free in a moderate breeze to post a 66. Hubbard shot 67 by overcoming some early mistakes to run off four straight birdies around the turn.

PGA Championship Implications

Myrtle Beach is an opposite-field event, but the winner still gets into the PGA Championship next week if he is not already eligible. Rai received a special invitation based on his world ranking. He is at No. 42 in the world, the only player from the top 50 at Myrtle Beach.

That means nothing to him as he tries to win for the second time in three years.

The cut was at even par, and nine players who missed the weekend are in the PGA Championship next week at Aronimink.

Rai's Season So Far

Rai has two top-25 finishes in eight starts this season with a best of T-23 at Cognizant Classic. His one win in 121 PGA TOUR starts came at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He was No. 58 in the 2025 FedExCup Fall standings after qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.