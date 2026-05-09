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Home  » Sports » Bhatia closer to Top-10 at Truist, as McIlroy chases Im

Bhatia closer to Top-10 at Truist, as McIlroy chases Im

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: May 09, 2026 09:54 IST

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Sungjae Im leads the Truist Championship as Akshay Bhatia seeks a top-10 finish, while Rory McIlroy gains ground with a strong performance.

Akshay Bhatia

IMAGE: Akshay Bhatia was progressing well at 3-under through 12 holes at the Truist Championship in Charlotte when he was hit by back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and the 14th and dropped to 1-under. Photograph: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sungjae Im leads the Truist Championship after a strong performance, overcoming a wrist injury.
  • Akshay Bhatia is aiming for a top-10 finish at the Truist Championship, currently tied for 12th.
  • Rory McIlroy's strong back nine propelled him into contention at the Truist Championship.
  • Sudarshan Yellamaraju improved his position to T-24 at the Truist Championship.
  • Rickie Fowler surged up the leaderboard with a low round of 63 at the Truist Championship.

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia edged closer to a top-10 placement, while Rory McIlroy began his chase of the leaders with a fine second nine at the Truist Championship in Charlotte.

Bhatia added 1-under 71 following two late bogeys and was tied 12th.

 

McIlroy Climbs the Leaderboard

McIlroy (70-67) moved into tied fifth, as Korean Sungjae Im (64-69) climbed to the very top at 9-under and a one-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood (67-67) and Hero Indian Open winner, Alex Fitzpatrick (67-68), was tied third alongside Justin Thomas (67-68), and showed he is relishing his PGA Tour membership.

Bhatia was progressing well at 3-under through 12 holes when he was hit by back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and the 14th and dropped to 1-under.

Other Indian and Indo-Canadian Performances

Sudarshan Yellamaraju, the Indo-Canadian, added 69 to his first round 71 and is now T-24, up eight places. Yellamaraju had four birdies and two bogeys, the second of which came on the 18th.

Indo-American Sahith Theegala (72-71) stayed at T-43. He started on the 10th and had an action-filled stretch with two birdies, an eagle and two bogeys for a 1-under 35. On the second nine, he birdied the seventh but closed with back-to-back bogeys.

Sungjae Im's Resurgence

For Sungjae Im, the season has not gone well as he has battled through a wrist injury and has only one top-40 finish. This week could change that.

McIlroy (70-67), the World No. 2, showed his form on the back nine and picked five birdies before dropping a bogey on 18th but his 67 saw him get into top-10 at tied eighth in his first start since winning his second Masters title last month.

At one point, McIlroy hit 14 straight greens in regulation.

Fleetwood and Thomas in Contention

Tommy Fleetwood shot 67 for the second straight day and trailed Im by one shot. Justin Thomas was two back, along with Alex Fitzpatrick, the brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, who is way back in T-55 with 74-70.

Rickie Fowler moved up into the mix with the day's low round of 8-under 63, which included nine birdies and is now T-8.

Cameron Young (68-70), a two-time winner on the PGA TOUR this year, shot 70 and is five shots back.

Thomas won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in 2017 and said he is feeling good this week.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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