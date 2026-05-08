India's U-17 Women's Team Makes History At Asian Cup

The India Under-17 women's team made history by qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup quarter-finals for the first time after a resounding 4-0 victory over Lebanon, boosting their chances for the 2026 FIFA U-17 women's World Cup.

IMAGE: Pritika Barman scored twice as India trounced Lebanon to make it to the quarter-finals of the AFC Under-17 Women's Asian Cup on Friday. Photograph: AIFF Media/X

Key Points India's Under-17 women's team makes history by qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Pritika Barman shines with a brace in India's dominant 4-0 victory over Lebanon.

Alva Devi Senjam and Joya contribute with crucial goals.

The win marks India's first victory in the tournament since 2005, highlighting their progress.

Reaching the semi-finals of the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup will secure India a spot in the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

India scripted history by qualifying for the quarter-finals of the AFC Under-17 Women's Asian Cup for the first time with a commanding 4-0 victory over Lebanon in their final Group B fixture in Suzhou, China, on Friday.

India's entry into the quarters was confirmed after the Philippines and Chinese Taipei failed to win their final head-to-head Group C match by a margin of 12 goals or more.

Pritika Barman (7th minute, 85th), Alva Devi Senjam (36th), and Joya (72nd) had earlier put India on the verge of qualification with their strikes at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre.

Reaching the semi-finals of this tournament will guarantee India a spot in the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Key Performances Drive Victory

Pritika starred for the Young Tigresses with a brace, while Senjam and Joya also found the net as India registered their first win in the tournament since 2005.

In the end, the emphatic win helped India reach the quarter-finals as one of the tournament's two best third-placed teams.

Philippines needed to defeat Chinese Taipei by 12 goals, while Chinese Taipei required a 13-goal victory.

Match Highlights: India vs Lebanon

Earlier in the day, knowing only a win would keep their qualification hopes alive, India, who made only one change from their last game, with Anushka Kumari replacing Pearl Fernandes, began with intent.

Divyani Linda launched a long ball forward from right-back, which Pritika controlled brilliantly before twisting past Lebanon defender Joya Bou Assaf.

The winger then unleashed a superb left-footed strike beyond goalkeeper Marie Joe Chebly to hand India the perfect start.

India nearly doubled their lead moments later when Anushka found space inside the box, but her effort was well saved by Marie.

Pritika continued to trouble the Lebanese defence and came close to grabbing her second in the 16th minute, only to be denied again by the goalkeeper.

Redima Devi Chingkhamayum threaded a pass towards Alva Devi Senjam at the edge of the box, and the forward surged past Gianna Frangieh before calmly slotting the ball beyond the advancing goalkeeper to give India a 2-0 advantage at half-time.

Second Half Dominance

India resumed the second half with the same attacking intensity and continued to push Lebanon deeper into their own half.

The Young Tigresses controlled possession for long spells and looked dangerous whenever they advanced through the flanks.

Their dominance was rewarded through a moment of individual brilliance from Joya.

Receiving the ball on the left wing, the substitute displayed excellent close control before cutting inside, skipping past two defenders and curling a fine right-footed strike into the net to make it 3-0.

India sealed an outstanding performance with Pritika completing her brace.

Breaking forward from the right wing, she drove into the penalty area unchallenged before calmly finishing past Marie to put the result beyond doubt.