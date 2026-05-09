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Home  » Sports » Al Hilal Rally To Beat Al Kholood And Win Saudi King's Cup

Al Hilal Rally To Beat Al Kholood And Win Saudi King's Cup

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May 09, 2026 09:17 IST

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Al Hilal showcased their resilience by overcoming an early deficit to beat Al Kholood 2-1, clinching the Saudi King's Cup title in a thrilling final.

Al Hilal players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Al Kholood in the final of the King Cup of Champions at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, on Friday.

IMAGE: Al Hilal players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Al Kholood in the final of the King Cup of Champions, at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, on Friday. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points

  • Al Hilal defeated Al Kholood 2-1 to win the Saudi King's Cup final.
  • Ramiro Enrique gave Al Kholood an early lead in the fourth minute.
  • Nasser Al-Dawsari equalised for Al Hilal just before half-time.
  • Theo Hernandez scored the winning goal for Al Hilal in first-half stoppage time.
  • Simone Inzaghi secured his first trophy as Al Hilal's coach.

Al Hilal’s Theo Hernandez scored deep into first-half stoppage time as his side rallied to beat Al Kholood 2-1 in the Saudi King’s Cup final on Friday, earning coach Simone Inzaghi his first trophy with the club.

Al Kholood took an early lead through Ramiro Enrique, the Argentine striker firing in from close range in the fourth minute after rounding goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

 

Al Hilal's Comeback

Al Hilal drew level just before the interval when Nasser Al-Dawsari struck in the 42nd minute, before Hernandez arrived at the far post moments later to complete the turnaround.

Focus Shifts to Saudi Pro League

Inzaghi’s side now return their focus to the Saudi Pro League, where they sit five points behind leaders Al Nassr ahead of a meeting between the sides on Tuesday, with Al Hilal holding a game in hand.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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