Dino Prizmic shocks idol Djokovic at Italian Open

Novak Djokovic suffered a shocking defeat to Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic at the Italian Open, marking an early exit for the tennis star and raising questions about his form ahead of the French Open.

IMAGE: Croatia's Dino Prizmic celebrates victory over Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the second round of the Italian Open at Foro Italico, Rome, on Friday. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Key Points Dino Prizmic, a qualifier, defeated Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open.

Djokovic struggled with exhaustion and backhand errors in his first clay match of the year.

Prizmic's aggressive forehand winners helped him take control of the match.

This marks Djokovic's first opening match loss at the Italian Open in 19 appearances.

Djokovic will now focus on the French Open in his quest for a 25th Grand Slam title.

Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic stunned his childhood hero Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the Italian Open on Friday, as the Serbian struggled with exhaustion and backhand errors in his first match on clay this year.

It was the first time Djokovic lost his opening match at the Italian Open in 19 appearances.

IMAGE: Dino Prizmic is congratulated by his childhood hero Novak Djokovic after the match. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

The six-time champion, playing for the first time since March, took the first set but was outplayed by the increasingly aggressive 20-year-old who took control of the contest with powerful forehand winners.

"Big respect for Novak; he's my idol, so it was definitely a great match for me," said Prizmic, who is 79th in the rankings.

Prizmic, who beat Marton Fucsovics in the first round, raced to a 4-0 lead en route to winning the second set.

Key Moments In The Decisive Third Set

The fourth-ranked Serb handed Prizmic the decisive break in the third set with two backhand errors. Prizmic held his nerves as he built on his 3-2 lead, and secured victory with an ace.

"I played unbelievable. I just want to stay focused and to be ready for the next one," said Prizmic, who also beat world number six Ben Shelton at the Madrid Open last month.

Djokovic's Focus Shifts To The French Open

Djokovic will continue his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam at the French Open from May 24, two days after he turns 39.