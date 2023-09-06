News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Hermoso files criminal complaint over Rubiales kiss

Hermoso files criminal complaint over Rubiales kiss

September 06, 2023 19:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The prosecutor’s office revealed Jenni Hermoso has filed a criminal complaint against Luis Rubiales. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermoso has lodged a criminal complaint over the unsolicited kiss by football federation boss Luis Rubiales after Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup, the national prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

Hermoso gave her testimony on Tuesday and the complaint will be processed "as soon as possible", the prosecutor added.

With the complaint, Rubiales could face criminal charges in addition to the ongoing inquiry by Spain's top sport court for "serious misconduct" and an investigation by world soccer governing body FIFA, which has provisionally suspended Rubiales from office.

 

Neither Hermoso's representatives nor Rubiales were immediately available for comment.

Rubiales grabbed Hermoso's head and kissed her on the lips during the medal-giving ceremony that followed Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the Women's World Cup final on Aug. 20.

Late last month, the prosecutor for Spain's High Court said Rubiales could face a sexual assault charge, which carries a prison term of between one and four years, if Hermoso were to file a complaint.

The High Court has jurisdiction over the case as the incident took place abroad - in Sydney, Australia.

Hermoso said she did not want to be kissed, and that she felt "vulnerable and a victim of an aggression". Rubiales, who has so far refused to resign despite heavy pressure, said the kiss was "spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual".

Rubiales' behaviour has sparked outrage in Spain and abroad. He also grabbed his crotch while standing close to Spain's Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter during the final match.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Kiss 'spoiled' Spain's celebrations'
'Kiss 'spoiled' Spain's celebrations'
Calls grow for resignation of Spain's soccer chief
Calls grow for resignation of Spain's soccer chief
What Are Kishan, Hardik Up To?
What Are Kishan, Hardik Up To?
If China wants to play spoiler at G20 meet, then...: US
If China wants to play spoiler at G20 meet, then...: US
Asia Cup PIX: Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Asia Cup PIX: Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Mega global deals likely to come within CCI ambit
Mega global deals likely to come within CCI ambit
SC orders fresh schedule for Ladakh polls, raps admn
SC orders fresh schedule for Ladakh polls, raps admn

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

King's Cup: Can India win without Chhetri?

King's Cup: Can India win without Chhetri?

How Spain's football scene faces a #MeToo reckoning

How Spain's football scene faces a #MeToo reckoning

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances