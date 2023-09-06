'Bharat is the original name, but...'

IMAGE: The Bharat Army on day 1 of the fourth and final India-Australia Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, January 3, 2019. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Following Virender Sehwag's stance on the India versus Bharat issue, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar emphasised that any decision about a name change on cricket jerseys and the like should be made at the official level.

'The original name is Bharat, and it has a pleasant ring to it. But any such change should be initiated at the official, governmental, and BCCI levels to have the team officially referred to as the Bharat cricket team,' Gavaskar said during a conversation on the India Today television channel.

'Historical name changes have occurred in the past, as we now call Burma Myanmar,' Gavaskar pointed out. 'So reintroducing the original name is feasible, and I don't foresee significant obstacles. However, it should be a comprehensive transition.'