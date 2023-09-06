ODI World Cup: BCCI to release 400,000 tickets! Check out date, time

IMAGE: The next set of tickets will go on sale on September 8. Photograph: BCCI

Keeping in mind the big demand for tickets for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, the BCCI announced the release of 400,000 tickets for the next phase.

Following discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the showpiece event.

BCCI announced this measure to accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in the historic event.

Announcing the tickets, BCCI’s statement read, “Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year. Fans are encouraged to act promptly to secure their tickets, as tickets are expected to be in high demand, given the immense global interest in the event.

“The general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023.

“Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. Fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course.

Ackowledging the importance of fans in the stadium, the statement read, “The BCCI deeply acknowledges that fans are the heartbeat of the tournament, and their unwavering passion, engagement, and contributions are pivotal to the success of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.”

The mega event will get underway on October 5th, with hosts India playing their first match on October 8th.