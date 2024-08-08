Vinesh awaits CAS verdict for silver

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Wrestling Federation of India

Indian wrestling star Vinesh Phogat's dream of Olympic gold may be dashed, but a glimmer of hope remains for a silver medal.

Disqualified from the final bout due to a weight issue, Vinesh has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Vinesh's legal team has presented their case at the CAS hearing. The decision, expected by 5 PM IST will determine her fate.

A positive outcome for Vinesh could overturn the disqualification and award her a joint-silver medal. This would be a tremendous achievement after the initial heartbreak.

The wrestling world is watching closely as the CAS deliberates.