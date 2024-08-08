News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Vinesh awaits CAS verdict for silver

Vinesh awaits CAS verdict for silver

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 08, 2024 16:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vinesh Phogat

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Wrestling Federation of India

Indian wrestling star Vinesh Phogat's dream of Olympic gold may be dashed, but a glimmer of hope remains for a silver medal.

Disqualified from the final bout due to a weight issue, Vinesh has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

 

Vinesh's legal team has presented their case at the CAS hearing. The decision, expected by 5 PM IST will determine her fate.

A positive outcome for Vinesh could overturn the disqualification and award her a joint-silver medal. This would be a tremendous achievement after the initial heartbreak.

The wrestling world is watching closely as the CAS deliberates.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
'Vinesh, you didn't lose... you've been defeated!'
'Vinesh, you didn't lose... you've been defeated!'
Vinesh to be felicitated like a medallist: Haryana CM
Vinesh to be felicitated like a medallist: Haryana CM
'It's part of the game', Vinesh tells Indian coaches
'It's part of the game', Vinesh tells Indian coaches
Olympic body denies Antim ban, considers punishment
Olympic body denies Antim ban, considers punishment
Waqf bill introduced in LS amid Oppn vs govt faceoff
Waqf bill introduced in LS amid Oppn vs govt faceoff
RBI policy spooks markets; Sensex tanks 582 points
RBI policy spooks markets; Sensex tanks 582 points
Son says Hasina will be back in Bangladesh once...
Son says Hasina will be back in Bangladesh once...

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Why Vinesh Couldn't Pull Out With Injury

Why Vinesh Couldn't Pull Out With Injury

Vinesh Phogat retires: 'Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024'

Vinesh Phogat retires: 'Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances