Nita Ambani hails hockey team for Olympic bronze

IMAGE: Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, arrives at the match. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Reliance Foundation Chairperson and IOC Member Nita Ambani has lauded the Indian men’s hockey team for their bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics.

The team's 2-1 victory over Spain on Thursday secured India's second consecutive Olympic bronze.

“Heartfelt congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team on winning bronze at the Paris Olympics,” Ambani said.

IMAGE: Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

“Your determination, tireless efforts, and unyielding spirit have revived Indian Hockey’s rich legacy at the Olympics and paved the way for a glorious future.”

She added, “The entire country joins in celebrating your hard-earned success, and we look forward to seeing you reach even greater heights in the years to come. Jai Hind!”