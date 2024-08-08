Nita Ambani hails hockey team for Olympic bronze

Reliance Foundation Chairperson and IOC Member Nita Ambani has lauded the Indian men’s hockey team for their bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics.
The team's 2-1 victory over Spain on Thursday secured India's second consecutive Olympic bronze.
“Heartfelt congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team on winning bronze at the Paris Olympics,” Ambani said.
“Your determination, tireless efforts, and unyielding spirit have revived Indian Hockey’s rich legacy at the Olympics and paved the way for a glorious future.”
She added, “The entire country joins in celebrating your hard-earned success, and we look forward to seeing you reach even greater heights in the years to come. Jai Hind!”