National Shooting Selection Trials Commence in Delhi

National Shooting Selection Trials Commence in Delhi

March 05, 2026 16:04 IST

India's elite shooters are set to compete in the National Shooting Selection Trials in Delhi, vying for coveted spots on the national squad for upcoming international competitions and the chance to represent the country on the world stage.

Photograph: ISSF / X

Key Points

  • National Shooting Selection Trials 3 begin in Delhi to determine the national squad for international competitions.
  • Leading Indian shooters will compete across 10 events, including Olympic disciplines and rifle prone competitions.
  • Selected athletes will attend a coaching camp in New Delhi following the trials.
  • The new Olympic cycle for the 2028 Los Angeles Games begins this year, with quota places decided at the ISSF World Championship in Doha.
  • Indian teams for the first ISSF World Cup stages in Rifle/Pistol and Shotgun have already been announced.

The country's top shooters will vie for national squad spots for international competitions in the second-half of the year at the National Selection Trials 3 (Group A) to be held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here from Friday.

Almost all of India's leading shooters will compete across 10 events, including the eight Olympic disciplines along with the rifle prone competitions for men and women, in the trials that will run till Tuesday.

 

Rifle and pistol Selection Trials 3 and 4 for Group B athletes will also begin on Friday at the MP State Shooting Academy in Bhopal and will run till March 22.

Following the trials, selected national squad athletes will attend a coaching camp in New Delhi from March 10-21, the National Rifle Association of India stated.

National Camp and ISSF World Cup

The national camp for shotgun shooters also started on Thursday in New Delhi with the skeet shooters reporting first. The trap shooters will report for the national camp on March 8.

The national camp will be followed by the pre-event camp prior to the ISSF World Cup Shotgun, the first World Cup of the calendar year, which will be held in Tangier, Morocco from March 21-April 3.

The Indian teams for the first two Rifle/Pistol (Granada and Munich) and Shotgun (Tangier and Almaty) ISSF World Cup stages of the year, have already been announced.

Looking Ahead to 2028 Los Angeles Games

The new Olympic cycle leading up to the 2028 Los Angeles Games begins this year, with the first quota places set to be decided at the ISSF World Championship in Doha in October-November.

The season will also feature the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

