HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Tamil Nadu, UP, Maharashtra Advance in Kabaddi Championship

Tamil Nadu, UP, Maharashtra Advance in Kabaddi Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2026 22:13 IST

x

The 72nd Senior Men's National Kabaddi Championship witnessed thrilling upsets and dominant performances as Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and other top teams advanced to the highly anticipated quarterfinals.

Key Points

  • Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Services, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Indian Railways, and Bihar advanced to the quarterfinals of the 72nd Senior Men's National Kabaddi Championship.
  • Uttar Pradesh upset defending champions Services with a 55-51 victory, led by Arjun Deshwal's 19 points.
  • Tamil Nadu defeated Haryana in a tie-breaker to secure their place in the quarterfinals of the National Kabaddi Championship.
  • Maharashtra secured a decisive 53-38 win against Himachal Pradesh, showcasing strong raiding performances.
  • Pawan Sehrawat led Chandigarh to a dominant 45-26 victory over Madhya Pradesh in the National Kabaddi Championship.

Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Services, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Indian Railways and Bihar advanced to the quarter-finals on the third day of the 72nd Senior men's National Kabaddi Championship here on Thursday.

Sixteen teams were in action across eight knockout matches, battling for a place in the next round.

 

Key Match Highlights

UP caused a major upset by defeating defending champions Services 5551.

Arjun Deshwal, who also captains Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League, starred for Uttar Pradesh with an impressive 19-point haul.

Maharashtra recorded a 53-38 win over Himachal Pradesh with Ajit Chouhan and Aditya Shinde leading the raiding unit, with a score of 14 and 12 respectively.

The knockouts also saw another major upset as Tamil Nadu advanced to quarters by defeating one of the strongest teams of the tournament, Haryana in a tie-breaker, after both teams ended the contest with a score of 3535 tie.

Chandigarh registered a dominant 4526 victory over Madhya Pradesh, with the lead Indian player Pawan Sehrawat scoring a total of 10 points. This was followed by Maharashtra's convincing 6921 win over Pondicherry.

In one of the standout contests of the day, Himachal Pradesh emerged victorious 5653 over Rajasthan, as two of their star raiders- Pappu Kumar and Mayank Saini scored 15 and 14 points each.

Uttar Pradesh continued their impressive run with a commanding 6524 win over Jammu & Kashmir.

In another one-sided clash, Services defeated Goa 5122, with star raider Devank Dalal scoring 10 points, while Ankit led the defence, scoring 4 points.

Bihar defeated hosts Gujarat 3834 in a closely contested match, while Indian Railways rounded off the pre-quarterfinals with a solid 5738 victory over Karnataka.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

sportsNewscricketDomestic

RELATED STORIES

Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Railways, Gujarat Secure Wins at Kabaddi Championship
Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Railways, Gujarat Secure Wins at Kabaddi Championship
UP Prometheans, Rajasthan Regals Dominate DP World PGTI League
UP Prometheans, Rajasthan Regals Dominate DP World PGTI League
Ranji Trophy Final: Plucky Jammu & Kashmir Face Karnataka in Historic Clash
Ranji Trophy Final: Plucky Jammu & Kashmir Face Karnataka in Historic Clash
Ranjj Trophy Final: J&K opt to bat against Karnataka
Ranjj Trophy Final: J&K opt to bat against Karnataka

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Mouni Roy Stuns in Bold Black Dress0:58

Mouni Roy Stuns in Bold Black Dress

Shehnaaz Gill's glamorous avatar on the red carpet wins hearts0:54

Shehnaaz Gill's glamorous avatar on the red carpet wins...

Fatima Looks Cute in Glasses at Sanya's Birthday Bash1:13

Fatima Looks Cute in Glasses at Sanya's Birthday Bash

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO