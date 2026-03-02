HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SJFI National Convention Returns to Delhi After 23 Years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 02, 2026 12:59 IST

The Sports Journalists Federation of India National Convention is returning to Delhi after 23 years to celebrate its Golden Jubilee, bringing together sports journalists and leading figures in Indian sport.

Key Points

  • The Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) National Convention is set to take place in Delhi from March 13-16.
  • This year's convention marks the return of the annual gathering to Delhi after 23 years.
  • The event will also celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the SJFI, making it a landmark edition.
  • The convention will feature a Sports Conclave, inter-zonal cricket and table tennis tournaments, and family engagement activities.

The Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) National Convention will be held from March 13 to 16, marking the return of the annual gathering to the national capital after 23 years.

The National Convention, organised by the Delhi Sports Journalist Association (DSJA), will also celebrate the Golden Jubilee of SJFI, making it one of the most significant editions in its history.

 

SJFI is recognised and affiliated with the world body of sports journalists, the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

The National Convention will bring together sports journalists from the North, East, West and South Zones, along with leading figures from Indian sport, administration and broadcasting.

Event Highlights

The four-day programme includes a Grand Sports Conclave featuring top administrators and Olympic icons, the JK Bose Inter-Zonal T20 Cricket Tournament, the AC Bali Table Tennis Tournament, multi-dimensional family and youth engagement activities like the Modern Pythian Games, and a grand Finals and Closing Ceremony.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
