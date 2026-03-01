HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Indian Women Archers Meet UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Indian Women Archers Meet UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 01, 2026 00:39 IST

x

Indian women archers, including para-archer Sheetal Devi, met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the upcoming Khelo India women's national ranking archery tournament and promote sports in the region.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

Key Points

  • Indian women archers met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.
  • The archers are in Lucknow for the 4th Khelo India women's national ranking archery tournament.
  • Star para-archer Sheetal Devi, an Arjuna awardee, was part of the delegation.
  • Adityanath encouraged the athletes to make the nation proud at global platforms.
  • Sheetal Devi is the first female armless archer to win a para world title and a bronze at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

A delegation of Indian women archers met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, officials said.

The archers are in Lucknow for the 4th Khelo India women's national ranking archery tournament to be held at the KD Singh Babu Stadium on March 1 and 2.

 

During the meeting, the women archers, including star para-archer and Arjuna awardee Sheetal Devi, presented mementoes to Adityanath, who encouraged the athletes to make the nation proud at global platforms, the officials said.

Sheetal Devi's Achievements

Sheetal, who was born without arms and uses her feet to shoot, became the first female armless archer to win a para world title. She also won a bronze at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

President of the Uttar Pradesh Archery Association, Awanish Awasthi, and Paralympian shuttler and secretary in the sports and youth welfare department, Suhas LY, were present at the meeting.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Lovlina Borgohain Sports Arena Opens in Lakhimpur
Lovlina Borgohain Sports Arena Opens in Lakhimpur
India Women Seek to Level ODI Series Against Australia
India Women Seek to Level ODI Series Against Australia
Ruparelia, Nishchal advance at YONEX Dutch Junior International
Ruparelia, Nishchal advance at YONEX Dutch Junior International
ONGC Launches 7th Para Games for Oil and Gas PSUs
ONGC Launches 7th Para Games for Oil and Gas PSUs
Tamil Nadu, UP, Maharashtra Advance in Kabaddi Championship
Tamil Nadu, UP, Maharashtra Advance in Kabaddi Championship

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai1:03

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran0:15

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital1:13

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO