Indian Women Archers Meet UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Indian women archers, including para-archer Sheetal Devi, met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the upcoming Khelo India women's national ranking archery tournament and promote sports in the region.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

Key Points Indian women archers met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

The archers are in Lucknow for the 4th Khelo India women's national ranking archery tournament.

Star para-archer Sheetal Devi, an Arjuna awardee, was part of the delegation.

Adityanath encouraged the athletes to make the nation proud at global platforms.

Sheetal Devi is the first female armless archer to win a para world title and a bronze at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

A delegation of Indian women archers met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, officials said.

The archers are in Lucknow for the 4th Khelo India women's national ranking archery tournament to be held at the KD Singh Babu Stadium on March 1 and 2.

During the meeting, the women archers, including star para-archer and Arjuna awardee Sheetal Devi, presented mementoes to Adityanath, who encouraged the athletes to make the nation proud at global platforms, the officials said.

Sheetal Devi's Achievements

Sheetal, who was born without arms and uses her feet to shoot, became the first female armless archer to win a para world title. She also won a bronze at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

President of the Uttar Pradesh Archery Association, Awanish Awasthi, and Paralympian shuttler and secretary in the sports and youth welfare department, Suhas LY, were present at the meeting.