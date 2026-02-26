UP Prometheans, Rajasthan Regals Dominate DP World PGTI League

UP Prometheans and Rajasthan Regals emerge as frontrunners in the DP World PGTI 72 The League, showcasing exceptional golf skills and teamwork at the Jaypee Greens Golf Course.

UP Prometheans defeated Kolkata Classics, while Rajasthan Regals beat Mumbai Aces.

Nava Raipur defeated Charminar Champions, keeping their hopes alive for reaching the final.

Key players like Chikkarangappa S, Abhinav Lohan, and Anant Singh Ahlawat have won all their matches across the three rounds of the DP World PGTI league.

The fourth round of the DP World PGTI league will be played on March 2 at Classic Golf & Country Club.

It's turning out to be a two-horse race between UP Prometheans and Rajasthan Regals as the two leading teams won all their matches in the third round of DP World PGTI 72 The League at the Jaypee Greens Golf Course on Thursday.

Both UP and Rajasthan started the day on 17 points and then added the maximum possible 15 from Thursday's outing.

Prometheans beat Kolkata Classics, while Regals produced a similar result against Mumbai Aces. In the third match of the day, Nava Raipur beat Charminar Champions 9-6 to keep their hopes alive of reaching the final as they moved to third place with 23 points.

Interestingly, all the 15 matches of the day produced a definite result with none of them being halved.

Key Performances and Team Strategies

UP captain Shaurya Bhattacharya, who paired with Himmat Rai to beat Khalin Joshi and Ajay Baisoya 4&3 in the fourballs, said: "It was a really good day. I was happy with the way I played personally and with the pairing I had with Himmat Rai. And I was delighted with how the rest of our team played.

"We were all square after 10 holes, after leading through the turn. Then Himmat made a clutch putt on the 11th hole for a birdie from 12 feet on the 11th to halve the hole, and we felt that changed the momentum completely towards our side."

As luck would have it, Prometheans will face Regals in the final league round.

Sheoran's win set the tone, which also included a thumping 8&6 win for captain Ajeetesh Sandhu and Michele Ortolani over Mumbai's Aniket Sawant and Declan Kenny.

Chikkarangappa S and Sheoran (both Regals), Abhinav Lohan (UP Prometheans), Anant Singh Ahlawat (Nava Raipur) are the players who have won all their matches across the three rounds.

Upcoming Matches

The fourth round of the league will be played on March 2 at Classic Golf & Country Club. Charminar Champions will take on bottom-of-the-standings Kolkata Classic, while Rajasthan Regals will be challenged by Nava Raipur. Mumbai Aces will face UP Prometheans.