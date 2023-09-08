IMAGE: This is how the students of Bhiw Dhanora reach their school. Photograph: ANI Photo

Also see: An underground palace with a mosque.

Nishi Gupta's applause-worthy achievement.

Janhvi Kapoor's Tirupati Visit

Location: Tirupati

The actor regularly visits the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple.

All Videos: ANI

Would You Risk Your Life To Go To School?

Location: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

These government school students do. Every day.

Isn't Shilpa Shetty Stunning?

Location: Mumbai

She made a breezy appearance in a multi-coloured silk lehenga on the sets of India's Got Talent.

A Two-Storey Underground Palace And Mosque

Location: Hardoi

Built by one man. Over a period of 12 years.

A Life-Saving Raksha Bandhan Gift

Location: Hyderabad

"Every sister needs a brother like him. I can't express my emotions in words," says Sheetal Bhandari.

"It is not a gift to my sister; rather, it's my responsibility," says her brother, Dushyant Varkar.

Good Going, Nishi!

Location: Kanpur

Nishi Gupta has topped the the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Provincial Civil Services Civil Judge Junior Division exam, also called the Judicial Services exam.

Why is her achievement applause-worthy?

Watch the video to find out.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com