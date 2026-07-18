Why JPC Deferred Constitution Amendment Bill Report

The dramatic postponement came while members were voting on the committee's five principal recommendations, making it an unprecedented moment in the functioning of a parliamentary committee.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points JPC deferred adoption of the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill report despite circulating the draft and beginning clause-by-clause voting.

Committee members unanimously sought additional consultations after receiving suggestions from political parties, states and Union Territories.

Key concerns include temporary suspension provisions, offence threshold, judicial scrutiny, reinstatement safeguards and possible political misuse.

Experts warned the proposed amendment could conflict with constitutional principles, due process and Supreme Court precedents governing ministerial appointments.

The panel will conduct further consultations before presenting its recommendations, prioritising consensus over speed on the sensitive constitutional proposal.

In an unusual development that has sparked intense discussion in parliamentary circles, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill has deferred the adoption of its much-anticipated draft report, despite having circulated the report to members a week earlier and convened a meeting for its formal adoption.

The decision, taken in the midst of clause-by-clause voting on the panel's recommendations, has raised questions over what prompted the committee to seek more time at the final stage of its deliberations.

The committee, chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Aparajita Sarangi, is examining legislation that proposes the suspension of the prime minister, chief ministers and ministers if they remain in judicial custody for more than 30 days in cases involving offences punishable with imprisonment of five years or more.

The panel is also reviewing related amendments to the Government of Union Territories Act and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

According to committee members, the report was deferred because the panel concluded that legislation carrying far-reaching constitutional consequences required broader consultations and further internal deliberations before being presented to Parliament during the upcoming Monsoon Session.

Speaking after the meeting, a panel member said the decision had been taken unanimously.

"This is a national cause. Members felt that more discussions were needed. We have written to 27 political parties and also sought suggestions from 21 States and Union Territories. Since several stakeholders have sent valuable inputs, the committee decided that additional consultations were necessary before finalising the report," the member said.

The dramatic postponement came while members were voting on the committee's five principal recommendations, making it an unprecedented moment in the functioning of a parliamentary committee.

Observers noted that it is rare for a committee to halt the formal adoption process after the draft report has already been circulated and voting has commenced.

Multiple legal, constitutional and political issues appear to have contributed to the committee's decision.

JPC Reviews Suspension Clause

One of the principal concerns related to the terminology used in the Bill. During consultations, several constitutional experts and stakeholders argued that expressions such as 'removal' or 'cease to be a minister' carried the implication of guilt even before any judicial determination.

To address these concerns, the committee had already moved towards replacing those provisions with 'temporary suspension'.

However, members felt that the legal implications of such a shift required further examination before the recommendations could be finalised.

Another major issue centred on the proposed threshold of offences punishable with imprisonment of five years or more.

Several experts questioned whether this adequately reflected the legal understanding of 'serious offences', pointing out that many statutory frameworks treat offences carrying seven years' imprisonment or higher as the benchmark for grave crimes.

Members felt that this aspect warranted closer scrutiny.

The committee also continued deliberations on safeguards for those eventually found innocent.

Several stakeholders recommended incorporating an automatic reinstatement or 'sunset clause' to ensure that any suspension would immediately lapse if the concerned minister was acquitted, discharged or otherwise cleared by a court.

Members reportedly agreed that such safeguards were essential to prevent irreversible political consequences arising merely from prolonged detention.

Perhaps the most significant constitutional concern related to whether the proposed amendment could withstand judicial scrutiny.

Constitutional experts are understood to have cautioned that removing or suspending elected constitutional functionaries solely on the basis of prolonged detention, without any conviction or judicial finding of guilt, may conflict with principles of due process and the Constitution's basic structure doctrine.

Legal experts also pointed to the Supreme Court's 2014 judgment in Manoj Narula v. Union of India, in which the court held that the appointment and continuation of ministers falls primarily within the constitutional discretion of the prime minister or chief minister, subject to constitutional conventions rather than automatic statutory disqualifications.

Members reportedly examined whether the proposed amendment would be vulnerable to Constitutional challenge in light of that judgment.

Another concern related to the possibility of misuse by investigative agencies.

Opposition representatives and several stakeholders argued that an automatic suspension after 30 days of detention could potentially be exploited through politically motivated investigations, allowing governments to destabilise elected administrations without any conviction.

Critics warned that such a mechanism could undermine democratic mandates if safeguards were inadequate.

Political Consensus Delays JPC Report

Political considerations also appeared to weigh heavily on the committee's thinking.

Although most Opposition parties had largely boycotted the committee's proceedings, describing the Bill as politically motivated, members submitted dissenting notes raising constitutional objections.

Rather than pushing through a report likely to trigger sharp divisions in Parliament, the panel opted to seek wider consensus.

The timing of the deferment is also viewed against the backdrop of the government's recent legislative experience.

Since the proposal involves amending the Constitution, it would require a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament.

The government recently suffered a setback when another high-profile constitutional amendment failed to secure the required numbers in the Lok Sabha, making consensus-building even more crucial before introducing another politically sensitive constitutional proposal.

The committee also recognised that the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill is closely linked with proposed amendments to the Government of Union Territories Act and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

Members felt that the reports on all three legislations should move together to maintain consistency in the proposed legal framework.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill was introduced with the objective of preventing individuals occupying the highest executive offices from continuing in office during prolonged judicial custody in serious criminal cases.

Supporters argue that the proposal seeks to strengthen public accountability and preserve confidence in Constitutional offices.

Critics, however, contend that it undermines the presumption of innocence and could upset the constitutional balance between the executive, legislature and judiciary.

For now, the committee has decided that the Constitutional, legal and political implications are too significant to rush through.

Instead of submitting its report during the forthcoming monsoon session, the JPC is expected to undertake another round of consultations before fixing a fresh date for adopting its recommendations, signalling that consensus may ultimately prove more valuable than speed on one of the most consequential constitutional proposals currently before Parliament.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff