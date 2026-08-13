Ayodhya Trust CEO interviews: 'No personal, religious questions were asked'

Discover how the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's rigorous, merit-based selection process for its first full-time CEO prioritised professional experience and vision over personal attributes, ensuring institutional excellence for the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

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Key Points Interviews for the Ram Temple Trust CEO focused on professional experience and vision, not personal beliefs or practices.

Candidates were assessed on management capabilities, leadership qualities, and strategic plans for the Ram Temple project.

The selection process involved multiple rigorous rounds, including online interactions and face-to-face interviews in Ayodhya.

Sixteen accomplished professionals from diverse sectors participated in the final interview rounds.

The Search Committee will recommend three names to the Trust, reflecting a commitment to transparency and merit-based selection.

Candidates interviewed for the post of first full-time CEO of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust were not asked whether they consume liquor or are teetotallers, and whether they are hardline Hindus or simply believers, sources said on Thursday.

The candidates were asked about their work experience, vision and work plan for the Ram temple and not personal questions such as their attire, whether they are teetotallers and vegetarians, or whether they sport a 'janeu' (sacred thread), the sources added.

They further clarified that candidates were not asked whether they sport a braid, wear 'janeu' and whether they are pure vegetarians or non-vegetarians.

The candidates were not asked about wearing attire according to Hindu religious practices, the sources said.

Rigorous Selection Process Concludes

The Search Committee for the selection of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Wednesday announced the 'successful completion' of the interview process.

The evaluation process comprised multiple rounds designed to identify the most suitable candidates, a statement issued on behalf of the search committee said.

Sharing details of the first round of the selection process, the statement said all applicants with curricula vitae were requested to provide comprehensive information on management capabilities, experience in handling large-scale events and personnel, personal excellence, language proficiency, vision and strategic plans.

In the second round, candidates whose submissions were 'comprehensively evaluated' were invited for online interactions conducted over several days.

These candidates were assessed on communication skills, professional experience, vision, personality, leadership qualities and technological acumen, it added.

Focus On Professionalism And Leadership

The statement said that following the online assessments, 16 candidates were selected for face-to-face interaction in Ayodhya, representing the top candidates from defence, bureaucracy, corporate and industrial sectors, education, and Information Technology in the third round of the selection process.

The evaluation focused on 'management skills, personality, vision, strategic plans, technology expertise and leadership potential', it said.

'The final rounds of interviews were conducted at the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra campus on 11 and 12 August 2026,' it added.

The statement said all 16 candidates, invited for the final round, are 'accomplished professionals and significant achievers' in their respective fields.

"The Committee will now proceed with the evaluation of the final candidates and share the panel of three names with the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra in due course. The Trust will make the final announcement.

"The entire process reflects a commitment to merit-based selection, institutional excellence and transparency," it added.

The search committee comprises Justice Permod Kohli (retd), Lieutenant General V K Chaturvedi (retd.) and nuclear scientist Dr Suresh Hawre.