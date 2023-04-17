Why Did Modi Want To Meet Tanishka Sujit?

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi meets Tanishka Sujit. Photograph: PTI Photo

A post office that is being built using 3D printing technology.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: A sari that fits in a matchbox.

A rather unique railway station.

An unusual cold drink competition.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

Is That An Aeroplane On A Highway?

Location: Ghaziabad

It looks like an aeroplane. It feels like an aeroplane. So it should be an aeroplane, right?

Not exactly. It's actually a restaurant!

If you want to find out what's on the menu, all you have to do is travel from Ghaziabad to Haridwar (or vice versa) on the Delhi-Meerut expressway.

Video: ANI

When President Murmu Flew In A Fighter Jet

Location: Tezpur

Did you know she is the second lady President to take a ride in a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet?

While President Droupadi Murmu did so from the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam, then President Pratibha Patil took a similar ride when she visited the Pune air force base in 2009.

Video: ANI

Sari Walkathon

Location: Surat

Why did 15,000 women from 15 states choose to participate in a sari walkathon in Surat?

Find out.

Video: ANI

A Rather Unique Railway Station

Location: Nandurbar

This railway station finds itself straddling two states -- part of it lies in Gujarat's Tapi district while the other is part of the Nandurbar district in Maharashtra.

If you are buying a ticket at the ticket window, you are in Maharashtra. But if you are outside the station master's office, you are in Gujarat.

Which station is this? And how did this happen?

The video below has the answers.

Video: ANI

A Sari That Fits In A Matchbox

Location: Vijayawada

It's made of silk. It has five grams of gold and 10 grams of silver thread woven through it.

It weighs all of 100 grams and costs Rs 45,000.

And yes, it can fit in a matchbox.

A devotee named Vijay offered this exquisite sari to Goddess Indrakeeladri.

Video: ANI

Why Did Modi Want To Meet Tanishka?

Location: Indore

She was 11 years old when she passed Class 10. And 12 when she cleared her Class 12 exams.

Now, at the age of 15, she is all set to graduate in psychology from the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore.

This super-talented teenager, who lost her father and grandfather to COVID-19 in 2020, hopes to become the country's chief justice some day.

Tanisha had the opportunity of sharing her dream with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal recently.

Meanwhile, will Modiji make another little girl's dream come true?

Video: ANI

Yeh Cold Drink Chalega Kya?

Location: Rajkot

Summer's here and we're downing cold drinks like there's no tomorrow.

But are branded drinks really a good idea?

These folks in Rajkot decided to do something different.

They held a cold drink competition. But it came with a twist.

Video: PTI

A Metro, Under A River

Location: Kolkata

Yes, really!

And it's a first for India.

Would you take a ride in this train?

Video: PTI

A 3D Printed Post Office

Location: Bengaluru

It's yet another first for India -- a 1,000 sq ft post office that will be created in 45 days using 3D printed technology.

It is being built by L&T Construction in Bengaluru.

Video: PTI

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com